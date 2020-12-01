Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.78. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

