Elekta AB (publ)’s (EKTAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.78. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.