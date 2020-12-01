Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

