Elysium Achieves Market Cap of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00453226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

