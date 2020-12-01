[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.37. [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 167,345,469 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.42.
In other news, insider Alessandro Zamboni purchased 630,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,300,000 ($8,230,990.33).
[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) Company Profile (LON:SYME)
[email protected] Capital plc operates a fintech platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in Europe. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. [email protected] Capital plc was formerly a subsidiary of The AvantGarde Group.
Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.37. [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 167,345,469 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.42.
In other [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) news, insider Alessandro Zamboni bought 630,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,300,000 ($8,230,990.33).
About [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME)
[email protected] Capital plc operates a fintech platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in Europe. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. [email protected] Capital plc was formerly a subsidiary of The AvantGarde Group.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.