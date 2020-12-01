Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given “Buy” Rating at Smith Barney Citigroup

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

THQQF stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

