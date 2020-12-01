EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%.

EMCORE stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.01. EMCORE has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMKR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

