Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

