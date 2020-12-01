Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Head-To-Head Review

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) and CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Enservco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and CSI Compressco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -65.60% N/A -40.17% CSI Compressco -13.55% -134.42% -3.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enservco and CSI Compressco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $43.03 million 0.22 -$7.65 million N/A N/A CSI Compressco $476.58 million 0.09 -$20.97 million ($0.40) -2.28

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CSI Compressco.

Volatility and Risk

Enservco has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSI Compressco has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enservco and CSI Compressco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A CSI Compressco 4 0 0 0 1.00

CSI Compressco has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than Enservco.

Summary

CSI Compressco beats Enservco on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 390 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the Rocky Mountain region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, northwestern New Mexico, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; and the Central United States region, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

