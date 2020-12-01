Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

