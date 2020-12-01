Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

EPD opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

