Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

