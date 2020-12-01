Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $287,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $697.79 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

