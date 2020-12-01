Eryllium (ERY) Reaches One Day Volume of $54.00

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Eryllium has a total market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00567269 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002108 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.01126200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 67,730.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Eryllium Profile

Eryllium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.