ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,498,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 298,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 165,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

