Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $729.14 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $729.14 million and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00033216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.64 or 0.03124327 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.