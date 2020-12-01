Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

