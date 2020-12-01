Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,006,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Eversource Energy worth $501,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

