Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lifted by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after buying an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after buying an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.