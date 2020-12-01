Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Shares of XOM opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.