Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

