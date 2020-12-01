Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.02. The firm has a market cap of $788.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,428 shares of company stock valued at $112,808,858. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

