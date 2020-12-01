Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

FNMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

