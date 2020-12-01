FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $240,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $566,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 134.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $254,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.29. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.