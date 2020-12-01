FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 191,877 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of FedEx worth $365,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

