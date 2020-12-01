Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Shares Gap Up to $2,311.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,311.00, but opened at $2,417.00. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) shares last traded at $2,448.55, with a volume of 344,327 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FEVR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 56.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,243.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £3,455,619.45 ($4,514,788.93).

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

