Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,182,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 76,614 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

