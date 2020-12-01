Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

FDUS opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

