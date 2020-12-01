Financial Analysis: Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) versus Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Parker Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Parker Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07 Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A

Parker Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11% Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

