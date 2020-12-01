Financial Survey: Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) versus Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Ross Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and Ross Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A Ross Stores 4.25% 22.08% 6.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stage Stores and Ross Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A Ross Stores $16.04 billion 2.39 $1.66 billion $4.58 23.48

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stage Stores and Ross Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Ross Stores 1 4 20 0 2.76

Ross Stores has a consensus price target of $113.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%.

Risk and Volatility

Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ross Stores has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Stage Stores on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 21, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

