First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $215.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $225.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.