First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,399 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

