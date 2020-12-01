First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

