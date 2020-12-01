First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $242.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

