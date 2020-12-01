First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,610 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

