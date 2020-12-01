First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,326 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.