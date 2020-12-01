First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 8,926 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after acquiring an additional 434,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,941,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 657,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $19,245,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

