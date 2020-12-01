First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

FSKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

