First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 242,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 197.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74.

