First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06.

