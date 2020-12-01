First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $131.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

