First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,240 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,008,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,935,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,626,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

