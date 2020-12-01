First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

