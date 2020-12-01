First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $88.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

