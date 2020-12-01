First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $117.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

