First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

