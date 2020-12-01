First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $115.92 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

