First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,064,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,851 shares of company stock valued at $124,486,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.17.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

