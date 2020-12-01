First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,241,000 after buying an additional 1,019,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after buying an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 314,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

