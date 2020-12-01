First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

